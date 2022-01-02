More than a hundred thousand residents of Great Britain signed a petition demanding to deprive former Prime Minister Tony Blair of the Order of the Garter, the highest knightly order of the United Kingdom. The appeal was posted on the website change.org…

By 10:00 Moscow time on Sunday, January 2, almost 114 thousand people signed the petition. The authors of the appeal stated that Blair caused irreparable damage to the country’s constitution and “the very structure of the nation’s society.” “He is personally responsible for the deaths of a huge number of innocent civilians in various conflicts. Only for this should he be held accountable for war crimes, ”the website says.

In addition, the petition called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to appeal to Queen Elizabeth II with a request to deprive the ex-head of government of the knighthood.

Blair held office from 1997 to 2007. During this period, Britain took part in military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.