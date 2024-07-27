In Dagestan, 130 settlements and partially two cities were left without electricity
In Dagestan, more than a hundred settlements were left without electricity. This was reported by the republican department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on its website website.
According to the ministry, 130 villages, nine municipalities, and also parts of two cities – Makhachkala and Buynaksk – were left without electricity.
A total of 62,366 people are affected by the power outage. 11 teams and 44 Dagenergo specialists are involved in the work to restore the power supply.
Earlier, more than five thousand residents of the Kursk region were left without electricity due to an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The Ukrainian copter dropped an explosive device in the village of Glushkovo, as a result of which power lines were damaged.
#settlements #left #electricity #Russian #region
rental car in Montenegro rental cars in Montenegro
doxycycline canada brand name: doxycycline 1000 mg best buy – doxycycline 250
Mixing Reinvented ChipMixer For Your Privacy
Заборы из профнастила под ключ в Санкт-Петербурге https://trudolubov.com/product/zabory-pod-klyuch/zabor-metallicheskiy-shtaketnik/. Забор из профлиста с доставкой и установкой.
Wine Bar Near Me – Find the Best Wine Bar Near You A Comprehensive Guide to Local Favorites – [url=http://canada-wine-bar-near-me.wikidot.com/blog:_start]canada-wine-bar-near-me.wikidot.com/blog:_start[/url]
car hire in Budva car rentals in Montenegro