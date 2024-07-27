In Dagestan, 130 settlements and partially two cities were left without electricity

In Dagestan, more than a hundred settlements were left without electricity. This was reported by the republican department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on its website website.

According to the ministry, 130 villages, nine municipalities, and also parts of two cities – Makhachkala and Buynaksk – were left without electricity.

A total of 62,366 people are affected by the power outage. 11 teams and 44 Dagenergo specialists are involved in the work to restore the power supply.

Earlier, more than five thousand residents of the Kursk region were left without electricity due to an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The Ukrainian copter dropped an explosive device in the village of Glushkovo, as a result of which power lines were damaged.