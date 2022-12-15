Rosa Castillo, sister of the former president, goes to the police prison where he is being held, in Lima. / REUTERS

The protests are becoming more acute in Peru, the shortages due to the roadblocks are beginning to be notable, the Government applies the state of emergency while it studies advancing the elections to December 2023 and, meanwhile, former president Pedro Castillo has taken selfies in his cell with the hundred people who have visited him in prison after his frustrated self-coup.

The reality of the country has fallen into a surrealism that the president, Dina Boluarte, fears will be dyed with mourning. «Peru cannot overflow in blood. We have already lived that experience in the 80s and 90s, and we do not want to return to that painful story that has marked our lives, “he asked the mobilized this Thursday, many of them humble class workers and peasants. Boluarte reiterated her intention to start the procedures to hold the general elections in December 2023. Even so, her intentions clash with those of thousands of mobilized who demand the return of Pedro Castillo to power.

The protests have already claimed eight lives. The protesters today kept five airports occupied, with 46,000 travelers blocked, and cut almost 190 sections of highways and highways. Hospitals called on the pickets to lift the blockades after a sick child died due to lack of medical care. The authorities have also warned that there is a lack of oxygen in health centers when the country is immersed in a fifth wave of coronavirus.

Castillo was waiting in his cell last night to hear the judge’s decision on his immediate future: whether he remains in prison or releases him until the trial. While his lawyer argues that he is “isolated and humiliated”, he today revealed that the leftist leader has been visited by 116 people. Congressmen, regional governors and even the ambassadors of Mexico and Bolivia have gone to see him and have even taken self-portraits with him, according to the newspaper ‘Perú21’. Among the most frequent are his former chief of staff, Betssy Chávez, accused in turn of the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy. Dozens of lawyers have approached the jail to offer to defend him.