RT: more than a hundred pardoned prisoners from the PMC “Wagner” returned from the zone of the NWO

More than a hundred former prisoners pardoned after serving in the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” have returned from the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. About it informs R.T.

It is noted that the fighters were among the first to take part in the NMD, stormed the Uglegorsk thermal power plant and the villages near Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

One of those who returned in the comments to the publication said that he received awards, pardons, cleared his biography and achieved everything he thought about. Another fighter said that he plans to return to the front in two weeks. “A wonderful job: I found myself, my family, friends, comrades,” he shared.

On January 5, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the first group of former prisoners who participated in a special military operation in Ukraine had completed a six-month contract and received a pardon. According to him, during the service they received a salary, although less than the rest of the volunteers.