Six 20-liter containers of acid were found at a waste sorting station in the north-east of Moscow, the channel reports. “360”.

According to the available information, the canisters were brought in a garbage truck from Selskokhozyaistvennaya Street to the garbage yard on Altufievskoye Highway. At that moment, a liquid began to flow out of the containers, corroding the asphalt. In addition, steam and a pungent odor came from the substance.

As the interlocutor of “360” said, the liquid smelled like acetone. Experts who arrived at the scene found that the content of hydrogen chloride was 40 times higher in the substance, as well as, a little, hydrogen sulfide. There is no information about the origin of the liquid containers.

