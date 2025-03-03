More than a hundred judges of violence over women, specifically 135, have signed a statement in which they warn that the reform of the Efficiency Law that was published in January and will enter into force in October The workload will increase by 20 percent from some courts already saturated and this will impact directly on the victims and their children.

The togos, responsible for specialized and mixed courts, remember that the Public Justice of Justice Law attributes in its article 89 the sections of violence over women the “knowledge of the instruction of the processes” to demand criminal responsibility for crimes against sexual freedom, female genital mutilation, forced marriage and harassment with sexual connotation when the person offended by the crime is a woman. These courts already knew about these crimes when between the victim woman and the male aggressor he would mediate or have mediated An affective linkbut the novelty is now that they will now do so regardless of the existence or not of marriage or analogous link between the parties.

In his opinion, this supposes «A qualitative and quantitative leap In the scope of the objective and subjective competence of some courts already saturated “, which, it is affirmed, obeys compliance by Spain of its international commitments and the Law on the Guarantee of Sex Resource provision Materials and personal.

“Despite the lack of budgetary endowment of the law, since it is a reform at zero cost that, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Justice, will mean an increase in the burden of at least 20%, it is intended to convince citizens stating that, if necessary, instruction sections will be reconverted in sections of violence over women,” they point out. What is not explained, however, is that the entry into force of this increase in competences will take place on October 3, 2025, three months before the date provided in general so that the instruction and violence sections over women have come into operation, on December 31, 2025. «That is, that, Those supposed ‘facilities’ For the assumption of competition they are not real.









The immediate effect of the reform, they warn, will be the «Total collapse from some court already overloaded, in a matter as sensitive as that is related to the fight against gender violence and the protection of women and their sons and daughters «.

«The need and goodness of the reform is insisted of referring to these crimes They have to know specialized organs As are the courts of violence over women-the future sections of violence over women-, due to the experience that they have accumulated and demonstrated since they entered into operation, on June 29, 2005. It is also insisted on the adequate treatment of the victim, and the need for it to be heard with peace of mind and calm «.

What is not counted, criticize, is that the twenty years of courts specialized in this matter have progressively and exponentially increase both the type of crimes of those who know and the number of complaints, without this increase having been accompanied by a correlative expansion of the number of courts.

Exclusive and mixed courts

Nor is citizens inform, they criticize, that Only in five judicial games –Madrid (11), Barcelona (5), Seville (4), Malaga (4) and Valencia (6)-, these bodies work with guard service just like an instruction court: they receive complaints and detainees throughout the day. In the rest of the 88 exclusive organs, which only know of violence over women, All criminal matters are resolved They receive during the morning, in addition to the civil affairs of those who also know-separarations, divorces, affiliations, liquidations of a gain economic regime …-.

And in the remaining 350 courts, in non -exclusive, in those of small judicial parties, these matters are known together with the rest of the matters, ranging from a traffic trial to a quantity claim. And this without providing guard service; without being able to guarantee to the parties that the divorce process indicated months before can be celebrated that day. Because if a complaint is received with a request for protection order, a measure of departure, or, simply, a detainee for an act of gender violence, everything It is paralyzed to address this matter priority penalty.

“Absolute precariousness”

They add that these organs are working “with absolute precariousness” of media, without counting the mandatory forensic valuation equipment; of advice and assistance to the victim; With a “more than poor” operation of telematic control devices; with literate assistance systems through telephone call to a switchboard that does not guarantee the permanent presence of the lawyer in the judicial office; Without forensic guard; without rooms that allow the exploration of minors in ideal conditions in attention to their age and vulnerability; On many occasions, with shared views that prevent the recordings of the statements; and without providing recording systems in the offices that allow supplying those shortcomings.

These judges say that the deficiencies have been dragging for years, “without the requests for providing more personal and material means having been served, although it is a plenty of known and denounced in the reports of the Ombudsman or the group of experts in the fight against violence against women and domestic (Grevio), which verifies the fulfillment of the Istanbul agreement.”

In summary, the togados warn that “it will be produced A significant step back In the fight against gender violence, which can generate spaces for nonsense and risk for women victims of such violence and their sons and daughters «, given the material impossibility of being able to carefully and detailed each civil and criminal issue, there are already studies that show that the most congested courts are the most likely to reject the requests, precisely because of that overload they suffer.