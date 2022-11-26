Dozens of residents of Hellín protest in Madrid for the cut of the railway line. / claudio knight

Some 150 people traveled to Madrid this Saturday from the Manchego municipality of Hellín to protest against the suspension of the Chinchilla-Cartagena railway line.

The interruption of this line, which occurred on August 31, leaves the residents of Hellín without a rail connection with the Region of Murcia. That is why this Saturday dozens of residents wanted to show their anger with a mobilization through the streets of the capital of Spain. Since the line was suspended, transportation has been carried out by buses.