Night of terror in a good part of Asturias and a strong smell of burning throughout its geography. The region burns for the ninth consecutive day and the havoc is countless. There are houses devastated by flames, 121 active forest fires at 10:10 in the morning, towns surrounded by tongues of fire where no one has slept a sleep.

The 112 evacuated 375 Asturians from their homes, some when they were in bed, others forced because they did not want to leave their property and livestock behind. Of those who had to leave in a hurry, there are 65 residents of Fitoria, in the heart of Oviedo, who found themselves besieged at night by the flames that are consuming El Naranco. Only one of the houses has been reached and it was uninhabited. The area of ​​the monuments has not been affected so far and the nearby schools have not been evacuated either.

The City Council of the capital has activated phase 2 of emergencies due to the unstoppable advance of this fire. More than forty members of the Local Police, Fire Brigade and Civil Protection have been working since early Friday morning in the green lung of the city to try to control the flames of more than a dozen active sources. However, the weather conditions are not conducive due to strong gusts of variable winds, which hinder the work of the mobilized emergency services, which are overwhelmed.

“Isolated from Galicia”



“The situation continues to be dramatic,” said the government delegate, Delia Losa. She explained that President Pedro Sánchez has telephoned the President of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, to offer more means. Asturias “is isolated from Galicia,” she said. At 11.22 it began to spark in Valdés, giving a truce that has been used to reopen the Cantabrian highway (A-8), cut as a precaution since the thickness of the smoke prevented circulation in safe conditions. The railway line and the National 634 in the same council and the 632 between Ballota and Barcia are still cut. The cuts are reproduced in the AS-14 from Montefurado to Berducedo, the AS-351 from Almuña to Merás and the AS-219 in Naraval. There are no possible alternative itineraries, which complicates the work to bring assistance to the municipality, which this morning is becoming ground zero for the wave of fires.

The cuts affected those who cannot reach their destination, travelers who had to turn around, others who spent the night in the vehicle. In the Novellana service area, everyone who used the Cantabrian highway was trapped from 8:30 p.m. There was a bus with 40 adolescents between the ages of 15 and 16, coming from France, who were going to Mondoñedo and who had to spend the night at the gas station until communication was restored.

«We are bad, we have tongues of fire everywhere, the firefighters are doing what they can, but the weather does not let up and neither do the arsonists. The situation last night was dramatic, the firefighters told us about fires without a logical pattern,” the mayor, Óscar Pérez, described on Tve. «Not only in the mountains, but already near housing centers, the environmental damage is enormous. We don’t know when the end will come. I have a mixture of worry and anger. The council of Valdés has been the victim of an environmental terrorist attack», he added.

The makeshift shelter in the Luarca sports center was collecting evacuees throughout the night. Some arrived with their pets, others clinging to their cell phones, trying to reassure the family. The nearby restaurateurs got ready to provide food and solidarity while the flames descended from the mountain to the vicinity of the town.

Others are still in the front line of fire, holding their breath. This is the case of the residence for the elderly in Querúas, on alert since eight in the afternoon, with 24 people between users and staff, all confined to the property. The Civil Guard warned them in case they had to evacuate but the hours have passed without the eviction taking place. “No one slept tonight. This is a nightmare, the fear is going to last us for days, ”confirmed María del Carmen Pérez, the director, on the same television.