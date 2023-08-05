Firefighters evacuated more than 130 people as they battled on Saturday, August 5, to control a forest fire in Portbou, on the Spanish border with France, on the Mediterranean coast.

Firefighters from the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain joined their French colleagues as the fire swept through some 435 hectares of land. It is estimated that some 2,500 hectares are threatened.

The local population was evacuated overnight from several towns as a precaution hours after the fire broke out south of Portbou, whose railway station connects Spain with France.

Catalan forest rangers said on Twitter, renamed X, that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

In a statement on the website of the Catalan regional government, they added that the fire “is still active” and that their priority was to prevent it from invading the nearby tourist town of Llanca, to the south.

The strong winds would have contributed to the spread of the fire during the night and prevented the takeoff of hydrant planes to help in an extinction operation complicated by the affected mountainous terrain.

The Catalan fire service said it hopes air operations could start on Saturday afternoon after prior reconnaissance with helicopters.

He added that, in addition to evacuating some 135 locals, several hundred more had had to spend the night confined to their villages or in campsites, which at this time of year usually welcome thousands of tourists.

Catalan civil protection authorities said some 4,000 people were without power and rail traffic was suspended between Portbou and Figueres, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) to the south. The main access road to Portbou and the French border is also closed.

Last year, some 500 fires destroyed more than 300,000 hectares in Spain, a record in Europe, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis).

Some 70,000 hectares have been destroyed so far this year, according to Effis.

with AFP