Supporters of Javier Milei wave reproductions of dollars with his face in Buenos Aires. CRISTINA SILLE (REUTERS)

Economists around the world have warned of the “dangers” of the program of Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei. More than 100 academics, intellectuals and politicians have signed up to a document that warns that the ultra-liberal proposals to dollarize the economy or reduce public spending to a minimum are “potentially very harmful” to the country’s economy and its inhabitants. “Given Argentina’s frequent financial crises and recurring bouts of sky-high inflation, it is understandable that there is a deep-rooted desire for economic stability. However, although seemingly simple solutions may be attractive, they are likely to cause more havoc in the short term, while reducing the room for maneuver for long-term policies,” says the text signed, among others, by India’s Jayati Ghosh, the Serbian Branko Milanovic, the Frenchman Thomas Piketty or the Colombian José Antonio Ocampo.

“As economists from around the world who support broad economic development in Argentina, we are particularly concerned about the economic program of one of the candidates,” says the document, which assesses that Milei’s ideas “overlook the complexities of modern economies.” , they ignore the lessons of historical crises and open the door to accentuating already serious inequalities.” The document focuses on two of the proposals that the candidate for the Casa Rosada has carried as a banner: the replacement of the national currency with the dollar because, according to his vision, the Argentine peso “is not worth a damn,” and the reduction to minimum public spending. “Both ideas may seem attractive because of their simplicity and their promises of a quick solution to control inflation and instability. But they do not recognize the main economic realities,” the text says.

The text, titled The dangers of Javier Milei’s economic program in Argentina, has been released with less than two weeks left until the second round of the elections, on November 19, will be decided who will be the next president of the country: whether Milei, an ultraliberal economist devoted to the Austrian School, or Sergio Massa, who defends basic principles of Peronism such as social justice or economic independence and is the Minister of Economy of a country in crisis, with 140% year-on-year inflation and four out of every 10 citizens in poverty. This joint warning against the ideas of the ultra joins other previous ones made by Argentine leaders from different fields, such as economy, culture or science.

Among the 108 signatories of this document are economists with long international careers and names linked to the study of poverty and inequality, such as Jayati Ghosh and Robert Pollin, professors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst; Branko Milanovic, professor at New York University and former chief economist at the World Bank; the intellectual Thomas Piketty, professor at the Paris School of Economics; José Antonio Ocampo, who was Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and minister of Colombia on three occasions, with presidents Gustavo Petro and César Gaviria; José Gabriel Palma, emeritus professor at the University of Cambridge and full professor at the University of Santiago de Chile, or Alicia Girón, emeritus researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and former president of the International Association of Feminist Economics.

The signatories recognize that dollarization of the economy “could be tempting” when “the value of savings and the capacity to consume are decimated by rampant inflation.” But they warn: “The current shortage of foreign exchange reserves would make the initial conversion rate of the peso to the dollar so high that it would generate more inflation.” This would cause “a decrease in real wages” and would “fall the burden of adjustment on workers.” “Dollarization also implies the long-term impossibility of building monetary sovereignty,” the text warns.

Economists evoke the “protodolarization” of the 1990s in the country, when one peso became worth one dollar. At that time, a monetary law, the Convertibility Law, established a fixed equivalence between the Argentine peso and the US dollar. “It created a brief illusion of stability, but it negatively affected the real economy. “It generated unemployment and real income losses for workers and eventually led to an even greater crisis in 2001,” the document states.

Milei’s proposal to reduce the role of the State, on the other hand, would create “more socioeconomic inequality” in a country that needs “nuanced and multifaceted policies that recognize the needs of different social groups,” according to the text. “A significant reduction in public spending would increase the already high levels of poverty and inequality, and could cause a significant increase in social tensions and conflicts,” the document says.

“The model of laissez-faire [dejar hacer al mercado] It assumes that markets work perfectly if the Government does not intervene. But unregulated markets are not benign,” reads the text, which continues: “Markets are also prone to failures caused by externalities and information asymmetry.” “Argentines are too familiar with the pain of the economy of the laissez-faire imposed by international lenders such as the IMF, which in the past has increased poverty and economic insecurity and inhibited the country’s development,” the text states.

Professor Jayati Ghosh, one of the signatories and executive secretary of International Development Economics Associates (IDEAS) since 2002, tells EL PAÍS that “there are better ways to resolve the imbalances in the” Argentine economy. For this reason, she considers it necessary for economists to jointly pronounce on the matter. “Argentina needs economic policies designed to catalyze a wave of private and public investment and innovation, to generate good quality productive employment that can help make the economy more sustainable and inclusive,” she explains. For Ghosh, this requires “an active State that works creatively with the private sector” to “encourage investment.”

“It is a very critical moment, in which Argentines will vote in elections that could lead to extreme policies being carried out,” continues the professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, in New Delhi. “We believe these are dangerous economic ideas that simplistically denigrate the public sector and public participation in the economy. These proposals, if implemented, would cause new suffering to the Argentine people and increase inequality in the country. Any ‘stability’ achieved through these drastic measures would come at the cost of greater misery for working people,” explains Ghosh. For the professor, this is “counterproductive and unnecessary”: “It is important that the Argentine population is aware of this.”

