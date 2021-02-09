More than a hundred candidates signed up to participate in the contest to fill the vacancies of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, which are temporarily filled by Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, after the controversial ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice that ruled that the judges continue in their positions in a formal manner. temporary.

In the open contest to designate the definitive head of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, Judge Bertuzzi himself appeared, who also challenged one of the members of the jury that will evaluate the exams, noting that he is being denounced together with officials of the current government. While Bruglia chose -for the moment- not to compete.

The Magistrate Jury in charge of the contest will be integrated by: Mirta Sotelo, the Legal Jury Javier De Luca (Prosecutor before the Cassation and prominent member of the group K Legitimate Justice), the Adolfo Ziulu Constitutional Jury, and the Laura Aguzin General Competition Jury.

Here are some of the most well-known judicial officials who are entering the contest:

-Cecilia Incardona

The prosecutor Cecilia Incardona arrives at the Federal Court of Lomas Zamora. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

She is the prosecutor in the Lomas de Zamora case who investigates alleged illegal espionage maneuvers by officials of the Macri government.

The former president later denounced her for abuse of authority and failure to fulfill the duties of a public official.

-Julián Ercolini

Federal Judge Julián Ercolini, retiring from the Federal Courts of Comodoro Py. Photo: Pedro Lázaro Fernández.

At the beginning of February, the magistrate was appointed to stand for one year in front of court 11, which belonged to the late judge Claudio Bonadio.

Ercolini is the head of Federal Court 10, he was responsible for prosecuting and sending Cristina Kirchner to an oral trial in the case for the alleged directing of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez.

He also had other sensitive causes related to corruption in his hands. K. He is also in charge of the case investigating the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman.

-Sebastian Casanello

Judge Sebastián Casanello entering Comodoro Py. Photo Federico Lopez Claro.

He is the head of the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 7 of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

He is currently carrying out the case for money laundering against businessman Lázaro Báez and brought the case for illegal wiretapping involving officials of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires and the Metropolitan Police to oral proceedings.

-Ernesto Kreplak

Judge Ernesto Kreplak (with glasses), in the Senate agreement committee. Photo Gustavo Castaing.

He is the head of Federal Court No. 3 of La Plata and brother of the current Vice Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak.

In December 2020, he sent part of the leadership of the Union of Workers and Employees of Education and Minority (Soeme) to trial for the diversion of more than $ 500 million and money laundering, among which are the former general secretary Marcelo Balcedo and his partner Paola Fiege.

Juan Tomás Rodríguez Ponte

Juan Tomas Rodríguez Ponte. Reuters photo

He is the head of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime of the Judicial Power.

He is the son of the mayor of General Lavalle, José Rodríguez Ponte, who was the secretary of Judge Lijo and was executive director of the brand new Directorate for Capturing Communications, responsible for wiretapping (former OJOTA).

In 2017, he was accused by Cristina Kirchner of organizing the famous wiretapping of the current vice president spread in the media.

Federico Villena

The Federal Judge of Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena

The federal judge of Lomas de Zamora is currently in the middle of a controversy after being denounced for poor performance, after -in full judicial fair- dismissing one of Hugo Moyano’s daughters and returning almost half a million dollars and 600,000 pesos that They had been frozen for more than two years in a drug trafficking case that is being processed in another court.

Pablo Yadarola



He is an economic criminal judge and has in his hands the case of the suitcase of Antonini Wilson, the businessman who tried to enter our company in 2007 with more than US $ 790,550 without declaring, which involves former officials K Julio De Vido, Claudio Uberti and Ricardo Echegaray.