The ‘Ndrangheta has once again shown that it is the Italian mafia with the most international ramifications, as well as one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world, as has been made clear after the great operation carried out this Wednesday, which led to the issuance of 108 arrest warrants. arrest against alleged criminals who were in various transalpine cities and eight European countries, including Spain, Belgium, Germany and France. Many of them were already incarcerated for previous convictions, but they are now accused of belonging to a mafia association and international drug and war weapons trafficking, among other crimes. They would also have committed various financial crimes. The benefits of their criminal activity were reinvested in supposedly legal businesses in Germany, Portugal, Belgium and Argentina This international police operation, called ‘Eureka’ and in which thousands of agents participated, allowed the seizure of three tons of cocaine with which they traded some of the most important clans of the ‘Ndrangheta, such as the Nirta-Strangio and the Morabito. The investigation started from the investigations in 2019 by the Belgian Police into some members of that first group active in the city of Genk, where they laundered black money in real estate businesses and those related to restaurants and tourism. Drugs in exchange for weapons The collaboration between the Carabinieri and Belgian agents allowed the development of this operation, the most important carried out so far in this northern European country, after leading to the arrest in Brazil of Rocco Morabito, alias, in 2021 ‘Tamunga’. He was one of the most powerful bosses of the ‘Ndrangheta and was then wanted by the Italian authorities. According to investigators, Morabito would have tried to buy a large drug shipment from a Brazilian mafia group in exchange for a container of war weapons from countries of the former Soviet Union. The operation, coordinated by the Italian National Anti-Mafia Directorate, also made it possible to dismantle the extensive international network that these ‘Ndrangheta clans had, related to criminal groups in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Albania, and with the capacity to deliver their shipments of drugs to Australia. The profits obtained from his criminal activity were reinvested in supposedly legal businesses located in Germany, Portugal, Belgium and Argentina. They used a series of front companies for this. It is estimated that in this way they managed to move more than 22 million euros.

