A number of individuals spend the night time open air within the neighborhood of the Moria refugee camp. ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS / Reuters

The hearth that has devastated the Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, has generated a catastrophic state of affairs that have to be alleviated as quickly as potential to keep away from a brand new tragedy for 1000’s of people that sought refuge within the European Union escaping the struggle .

Hundreds of individuals are sleeping within the open whereas humanitarian organizations denounce that they can not entry the world with assist as a result of some residents of the island, supported by parts of the intense proper, forestall the supply of the minimal important materials. That is taking place in a democracy of the European Union in what constitutes not a disaster of ideological or political overtones, however a flagrant denial of help.

The hearth was however the newest chapter within the dire state of affairs within the largest refugee camp within the EU, opened in 2013 and with capability for two,800 individuals however which homes 13,000. Its residents dwell in extraordinarily overcrowded situations, sleeping for years in tents and enduring infinite traces to eat, go to the toilet or get medical or bureaucratic care. The island’s native authorities have been asking for an answer to the overcrowding of the camp, an opinion shared by human rights organizations that demand the evacuation of the refugees as a result of magnitude of the fireplace, however the Greek Authorities plans the reconstruction of Moria not as a camp refugees, however as a very closed detention heart.

Of specific concern is the state of affairs of 4,000 youngsters, lots of whom are homeless. The choice of Athens to switch 400 of them to the continent is a small palliative measure, however, by easy arithmetic, inadequate. Athens has additionally indicated that it’ll ship tents instantly. A logical determination within the face of the emergency, but when it’s not accompanied by different efficient and short-term lodging measures, it won’t forestall Moria from returning to the unlucky situations earlier than the accident.

The hearth has delivered to the fore a critical human and safety drawback that the European Union has not been ready or in a position to clear up thus far and that has additionally been hidden in latest months by the coronavirus. Folks searching for refuge in Europe can’t be diminished to mere elements in native political or geostrategic negotiations, as one misfortune after one other befalls them. The truth that the answer is advanced —as a result of the issue is— isn’t any excuse. Quick-term and long-term measures have to be taken. And the Moria hearth reveals that neither has been adopted.