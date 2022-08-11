John Easterling’s farewell message to his wife, Olivia Newton-John, is a hymn to love, esteem and life itself

Last August 8 a great actress and singer died, able to enter the legend of cinema thanks to the role of Sandy in Grease. It is obviously about Olivia Newton-John. Three days later, her producer husband John Easterling has decided to say goodbye to her for the last time, posting a long and touching post on social networks.

Olivia Newton-John was 73 and had been fighting with a for over 30 years breast cancer who ultimately defeated her. She had thought about announcing his death anyway Easterlingwho wrote on social media:

Ms. Olivia Newton-John (73) died peacefully this morning on her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

As mentioned, Newton will be remembered for many works, both in the musical and cinematographic fields. But one of her in particular made her literally immortal. In 1978, alongside John Travolta, she starred in Greasea musical film destined to remain forever in the history of cinema.

Easterling’s farewell message for Olivia Newton-John

As for the star’s private life, it is known that she was married from 1984 to 1995 to the actor Matt Lattanziwith whom he had a daughter, the actress and singer Chloe Lattanzi.

In 2008, however, she was married to John Easterlingthe man who stayed by her side until the end.

The latter, in the past few hours, has published a heartbreaking farewell message for his wife. A real hymn to lovethe extraordinary one they lived together.

Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to “work on it”. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.

Then the producer continues praising the great courage of Olivia and her wonderful propensity to protect anyone and anything.

In his most difficult moments he always had the wit, humor and willpower to move things towards the light.

Then, in conclusionJohn explained that: “even now that his soul is rising, the pain and holes in my heart are healed by the joy of his love and the light shining forward“.