In Russia, more than 10 schools were completely closed due to severe frosts and the coronavirus pandemic, said the head of the Russian Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov on the air of the TV channel Russia 24…

“This is a very small amount,” the minister said.

“This is, for example, in Yakutia, where it is minus 60 degrees. It is clear that the school does not work, “explained Kravtsov.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of full-time education of schoolchildren. “When the situation allowed, the children returned to school,” he recalled.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation reported that since January 18, more than 97% of students in Russian schools, that is, 16.3 million people, have resumed full-time classes.