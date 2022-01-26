Protest. Ahome journalists yesterday joined the national protest for the violence unleashed against the union. The end was the recent crime of the journalist Loúrdes Mendoza in Tijuana, and that openly asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for protection for confronting one of his own, Jaime Bonilla. To finish grinding it out, López Obrador immediately said that the journalist’s crime is not related to the Bonilla case. The problem is that some of the journalists who spoke at the Freedom of Expression monument are worshipers of López Obrador out of convenience.

With wall. They say that the local PRI deputy from Ahome, Deisy Judith Ayala Valenzuela, does not even jokingly take off her party’s shirt to put on the National Action Party’s in the State Congress. This as a result of the proposal of the president of the Blue and Whites in Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio, to the coordinator of the PRI deputies, Ricardo Madrid, that a deputy from this fraction go to the PAN to keep the bench after the resignation of Adolfo Beltrán. Madrid flirted with that approach, but ran into the rejection of the PRI legislators despite the fact that Feliciano Valle had shown a willingness to wear blue. Ayala Valenzuela, from Carricense, drew from her her PRI pride and conviction, like the others. That is what many used to say and right now they are in the 4T, which has the power of the payroll.

The term. More than a dozen applicants for trustees in Ahome presented all the documentation, so they are assured of registration. It is not known who they are, but it is expected that the president of the Government Commission of the Cabildo, Antonio Menéndez, will reveal them in the next few hours after keeping them hidden with Balinese arguments. Today is the registration deadline. What is known is that those who are from the line: Herminio Balderrama, in Topo; Ramón Urías, in Higuera; Santiago García, in Villa de Ahome, Karina Valdez, in San Miguel; María de Jesús Castro, in the Central, and Sandra Leyva, in El Carrizo.

Long range. The meeting of the president of the PRI in Ahome, César Emiliano Gerardo, with his “political godfather” Bernardino Antelo Esper, former candidate for local deputy, and former mayoral candidates and trustee Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno and Fernanda Rivera, raised expectations to get candidates to trustees. However, it is said that they did not see the conditions to participate with their own people. So until 2024, then.

On the list. The Cabildo de Ahome appeared among the 14 in Sinaloa that approved rejecting the reduction of 40 local deputies to 30, following the line of the State Congress. With that, the counter-reformation was established. Thus, some local deputies are at least sure to repeat and the aldermen in aspiring to be deputies at the expense of the treasury, which they love to bleed. It is not ruled out that after a while they are going to legislate so that the number of aldermen is increased to what it was before because they are going to show that many Ahomeans are not represented in the Cabildo. They have no shame.

Profiled. They say that another movement of state officials in El Carrizo will soon take place. It is already mentioned that Guillermina Armenta Cota is profiled to be the head of Revenue Collection. She would enter for Celina Valdez Leyva, who resigned since the administration of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya entered and has not returned to the office to date. Celina is the wife of the former Cenecista leader of Jahuara Jesús Manzanárez. And the one who is going to enter is the wife of another leader of producers, but from the morenista wing, Leonel Machado. These are the times of these.