A decisive clash. Crucial match for the outcome of the League the one they are going to dispute Athletic and Real Madrid at Metropolitan Wanda. In recent memory there must be the clash between the two that was played in Valdebebas. At that time, the rojiblancos arrived like a shot, without having known defeat in the championship, without having barely conceded goals and with a new style, proposed by the Cholo and arranged by the footballers, it was working like a charm.

The memory of the first round. That day the Whites’ midfield did a lot of damage to the rival. The extreme lateralization of Kroos and of Modric, in addition to an agile movement of the ball, it caused the line of three Atleti midfielders to be unable to reach the tilt and the lanes to not jump as they had a mark with Madrid wingers and / or wingers. Madrid soon found the goal and from there it was a total control of those of Zidane which ended with a change in the Atleti drawing.

The rojiblanco drawing and Madrid’s virtue. For all this, I hope that Simeone choose to play with a 1-4-4-2 structure and be able to defend yourself better forward. In addition, I think that this year the colchoneros defend better away from Oblak than when they do it in low block. This will be another key, the height of the Atleti block. If it is very low, it will be difficult for them to recover balls, regardless of the system to be used, since the best virtue of Madrid this season is the management of the ball when it comes to circulating very fast, occupying the spaces very well to have many lines of pass steadily and with very little loss in troubled areas. Then it is difficult for him to deepen and generate three-quarter field situations forward, but what has been said, he is having great control of the games.

Benzema and Zidane’s eleven. The question will be if Zidane starts another midfielder, either Isco or Valverde, instead of Vinicius or Asensio. This would add even more control in relation to what has already been told. It goes without saying that the presence or absence of Karim Benzema it is capital. The Frenchman is the top scorer, by far, in recent seasons for the whites and also a footballer of those who generates good situations for teammates. The swords in all high, that the League is at stake.