Flight QF143 from Sydney to Auckland turns orange today. The Orange Lionesses are taking the next step in the logistical nightmare that the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand entails. According to schedule, national coach Andries Jonker and his selection enter the Trinity Wharf Hotel in Tauranga at 6.30 pm. From there, potential World Cup success will be further modeled in the coming period.

