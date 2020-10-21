October 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets with the Chairman of the Board of the Russian Agricultural Bank Boris Listov. They discussed the current work of the financial institution, as well as the results of 20 years of its existence. During this time, the bank received 459 billion rubles from the federal budget, and invested 9.4 trillion in the agro-industrial complex. More details can be found in the material of Izvestia.

Top five

At a meeting with the head of state, Boris Listov summed up the interim results of 2020. A big increase over the past eight months, according to him, was provided by the indicators of lending to the agro-industrial complex. The issuance of concessional loans increased by 47%, loans for seasonal work – by 35%, and in general, credit support – by 29%.

The results for 20 years of work also show positive dynamics. Today Rosselkhozbank is one of the five largest Russian banks. The financial institution’s regional network is the third largest in the country, serving 7 million clients.

The bank is a leader in financing the agro-industrial complex. In 2019 alone, he gave the industry 1.3 trillion rubles, and in total – 9.4 trillion. It ranks fifth in terms of assets and attracting and lending to individuals, fourth in terms of mortgages and loans to legal entities, and third in terms of the loan portfolio of small and medium-sized businesses. Today, every third ruble of credit in the agro-industrial complex is received from the Russian Agricultural Bank.

According to Vladimir Plotnikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues, Chairman of AKKOR, small businesses now produce more than half of the food, and it is difficult for them to get a loan: a lot of paperwork and red tape. Rosselkhozbank resolves these issues, including jointly with AKKOR.

– They issue loans on preferential terms for farms. As we can see, mostly farmers repay loans in full, which means that RSHB is an effective bank and a reliable partner. Our small farms are mainly in the regions, in the villages where people live in poverty. When a bank starts working with small farms, it gives impetus to the development of regions. Rebuilding villages is a global government challenge. The RSHB is one of the elements of this process, which allows us to transform territories, improve the quality of food to provide Russians with food at affordable prices and increase exports so that there are foreign exchange earnings in our country. We see how unstable the oil and gas market is, and we always want to eat, ”he explained.

Figures in money can be calculated for specific products: every second kilogram of pork and beef, every second liter of milk and every third chicken egg are the results of investment projects financed by the bank. For 20 years, he has supported 5.2 thousand such initiatives throughout the country.

Market availability

Listov noted that many of Rosselkhozbank’s clients have become the undisputed market leaders not only in Russia, but also in Europe. These are, for example, the EkoNiva milk producer and the Damate turkey producer.

– I would like to emphasize that Rosselkhozbank is becoming not just a bank. In addition to banking products – standards and services – we provide a whole range of financial services, such as asset management, insurance, factoring, and leasing. Today, more than half of the agreements on the agricultural insurance market are concluded under the brand name of the Russian Agricultural Bank. But we go further and become more than a bank for our clients, we create a comfortable environment for small and medium-sized businesses in the agro-industrial complex, as well as for the rural and urban population, – said Boris Listov.

In his conversation, Vladimir Putin stressed that it is necessary to ensure the availability of the banking market for clients. According to Listov, this is one of the priority tasks of the financial organization.

“We are trying to do it through digital channels, and in person, that is, we want to become a center for ensuring the lives of people, to help them, to support them,” said the chairman of the board of Rosselkhozbank.

In August 2020, with the support of the Rosselkhozbank, the Svoe fund was launched. It is aimed at supporting the domestic agro-industrial complex in the domestic and international markets. The fund monitors the industry, searches for partners, helps businesses with legal issues, organizes forums and conferences, advises on loans and business models, and more.

The main project of the fund is a cycle of programs about agriculture and farming “Svoe with Andrey Danilenko”. The presenter talks about people who have devoted themselves to a rural lifestyle and their products.

As the chairman of the State Duma committee on agrarian issues, Vladimir Kashin, noted, now the authorities are faced with the task of developing villages and villages.

– We must breathe life into the transformation of the village so that young people, people with higher education, teachers, doctors can live well there. Rosselkhozbank and Agroleasing help to fulfill these tasks. In addition, the RSHB participates in all our endeavors and initiates its own endeavors. Not so long ago, Boris Listov and I held an action to open a school for farmers in different regions of the country, to train and retrain them. Everything related to lending, concessional lending and mortgages – the bank constantly responds to our requests. They have simplified the process of collecting documents for a small business loan. Previously, it was necessary to collect a whole heap of papers. The bank is in constant dialogue, in constant contact with the legislature, he said.

Farming support

Rosselkhozbank actively supports farmers and private farms. The financial organization works in four areas: helping with business, assisting in promoting products, training specialists, and also promoting rural labor.

This is a promising course: if in 1992 the contribution of farmers to agricultural production was only 1%, then in 2019 it was already 14%. According to Rosselkhozbank forecasts, in the next five years this figure may increase to 20%.

The bank works closely with farmers to better understand their needs. In the summer of 2020, he launched the digital ecosystem Svoe. Farming”. The online platform allows Russians to streamline and structure their agribusiness. With its help, for example, it is convenient to buy seeds, fertilizers, feed and equipment, consult a veterinarian at any time, and also use business services: online accounting, document constructor, legal support and others.

In addition, it is possible to select personnel on the site: the system posts vacancies and resumes, including in cooperation with Rostrud and agricultural universities. Now it has more than 8 thousand job offers. Here, the farmer can arrange a loan at a preferential rate and other services.

The Farmer’s School opened on September 1. The project was launched in four regions – Moscow and Novosibirsk regions, Bashkiria and Stavropol Territory. This year, 114 people were recruited for training – both start-up entrepreneurs and established farmers. They will be introduced to the latest agricultural technologies and learn how to integrate them into production.