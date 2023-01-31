Dallas, Texas.- A winter storm has caused the cancellation of more than 980 flights and has delayed another 800 in Texas and its neighboring states.

The storm, which began Monday, is part of a weather phenomenon that is expected to cause precipitation in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. According to the National Weather Service, it is expected quarter-inch ice clumps or more in Austin, Texas, and in northern cities like Dallas, Little Rock, Memphis, and Nashville.

This Tuesday, more than 500 flights to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and nearly 125 to or from Dallas Love Field Airport were canceled either retarded.

Southwest Airlines, which experienced a flight crisis in December, it has canceled more than 300 flights and delayed another 100.

The winter weather has also caused several road accidents in Austin, where at least one person is reported to have died. As a result, they have issued winter storm warnings for parts of Texas and Oklahoma and ice advisories for parts of Arkansas and Tennessee. In addition, they have suspended classes or have been held virtual at schools and universities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The return of arctic cold has had a significant impact on aviation and daily life in Texas and its neighboring states. Travelers are advised to check the status of your flights before heading to the airport.

With information from AP

We recommend you read: