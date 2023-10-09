Sunday, October 8, 2023



| Updated 10/09/2023 07:54h.

This Sunday, the Espinardo campus hosts the Non-Healthcare Auxiliary Technician exam, Administrative Assistant option, corresponding to the public job offers of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) from the years 2019 to 2021 and employment stabilization.

A total of 9,614 candidates are examined to qualify for the 143 places offered by the SMS, of which 130 are free access and the rest are internal promotion. The tests, which started at 10:00 a.m., took place in six faculties on the Espinardo campus, as well as in the Giner de los Ríos classrooms, the General classrooms, and the North classrooms of the University of Murcia.

To carry out the exercise, 139 classrooms were set up and the court in charge of this selective test had the support and collaboration of 427 people for its correct development.

The SMS continues with the development of the Public Employment Offer 2019, 2020, 2021 and the Public Employment Stabilization Process, for which it offered a total of 2,657 places for the regional health system, of which 1,600 in the public employment offer and 1,057 from the stabilization process.

The tests began on September 16 with the category of Radiodiagnosis technicians, and the guard exam has also already been held. Meanwhile, the previous public employment offer (OPE) remains open, corresponding to the years 2017, 2018 and Employment Stabilization. There are about 4,500 places still to be allocated. Among them, those of administrative assistant.