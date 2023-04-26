The absenteeism rate in the Autonomous Community stands at 6.5%, four tenths higher than the national average, according to the multinational Randstad

A worker inserts her index finger into the fingerprint reader before starting her workday.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 00:44







Work absenteeism caused 6.5% of the total hours agreed in the Region of Murcia to be lost during the fourth quarter of 2022, four tenths above the national average and two more than what the Autonomous Community registered.. .

