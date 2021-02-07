The new one Preferential Care health card the Murcian Health Service has already been sent to the homes of the 958 Murcian who benefit from it.

From now on it will not be necessary for these patients to present the documentation that recognizes this right, but rather the new card is printed with the letters ‘AA’ so that they are visible to the personnel of hospitals, primary care health centers and specialty centers.

The Preferential Care health card, in force in the Region of Murcia since 2011, guarantees the right of vulnerable patients to be accompanied at all times by their caregiver during the consultation.

The beneficiaries are patients who suffer from intellectual disabilities or other mental disorders that limit their autonomy. In addition, patients whose disability has been recognized with a Grade III dependency and who wait in health care generates excessive stress or damage are recognized.

To be the beneficiary of this identifier, the patient or the caregiver can make the request directly to their family doctor, who will check if the patient meets the requirements. In cases where the diagnosis of the disease you suffer from does not appear in your medical history, must provide a report certifying that they meet the conditions to have access to the Preferential Attention card.

Likewise, your Primary Care doctor may also carry out the accreditation procedures when he or she appreciates that one of his patients meets the required requirements, always with the prior knowledge and agreement of the interested party or his / her caregiver.

Once communicated, a provisional document is issued until you receive the new health card at your address, so that this right is recognized from the first moment.