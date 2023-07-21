Correos shakes off the accusations of improvisation or lack of foresight in the postal voting campaign with figures. The votes cast represent 93.8% of the applications admitted, the highest ratio reached in general elections since 2008, the first year with approved statistical records, according to the numbers made public by the public company, which refer to midnight on Thursday, when there were still eight working hours to close the period for postal voting, which the Central Electoral Board extended on Thursday until 2:00 p.m. this Friday.

In the absence of knowing the final balance, Correos puffed its chest today with an avalanche of figures to demonstrate the “success of the management of voting by mail, which already marks the record for votes cast” in a General Election with 2,461,284 votes already registered out of the 2,622,808 requests for voting by mail, also another historical record.

Thus, and in the absence of data from this Friday, 161,524 citizens had not registered their ballot in the offices, despite having requested the postal vote. In other words, with the current data and without computing those of this Friday, the difference between applications and admitted votes currently stands at 6.1%, below the usual ratio in all electoral processes (7.8% in April 2019; 6.6% in June 2016, and an average of 7.3% considering all the general elections held since 2008), as Alonso Nistral, deputy director of Correos, recalled today, who emphasized the intense work of Post Office workers in a few days and “very complicated and difficult” situations.

The number of electoral documents that continued to be available to citizens early this Friday morning, when the offices opened, was 123,822.

Pending the definitive data, the public company insisted, “this number of votes by mail already represents the highest number of votes by mail registered in the history of Spanish democracy and demonstrates the success in the management of voting by mail.”

Specifically, it represents 98% more than the total number of votes admitted in the General Elections held on April 28, 2019 (1,241,716) and 81% more than those registered in the homologous process held on June 26, 2016 (1,357,745) which, until now, set the historical record in the number of votes by mail managed in the electoral processes of Spanish democracy.