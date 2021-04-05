More than 9,200 Argentines and residents traveled abroad in the last week, which shows that Argentines choose to continue traveling despite the new immigration restrictions imposed by the Government in a pandemic.

These restrictions reduced the number of international flights. And at the same time, the State placed on the passengers the responsibility of what happens to them: as it happens all over the world, in Argentina. there is no longer the consideration with which the situation of tens of thousands of stranded was contemplated when all flights were suspended in early 2020.

Data consulted by Clarion at the National Migration Directorate threw 9,264 Argentine and foreign exits abroad with national documentation between Friday, March 27 and Friday, April 2, of which 44.8% percent are tourists, 26.7% residing abroad, while 12.8% traveled for work. 6.05% did so because they moved from the country and the other 6.8% for “other” reasons.

“The numbers are generally well below the historical ones,” he told Clarion the Director of Migrations, Florencia Carignano. Today they calculate that there are 37,000 Argentine tourists hanging around abroad. “However, the fact that in a pandemic 45% of those who go abroad declare to do so for tourism is still a high percentage for the moment of uncertainty that the world is experiencing in a pandemic,” Carignano said.

“It is not only because of the new strains (which in fact prompted the Government to impose these new measures), but also because of how complex it is to get sick abroad at the moment. It is also a personal decision. Everyone already knows what is happening. happening, “he added.

The figure is effectively much lower than that of the stranded crisis of 2020, when the State faced the claims of more than 200,000 Argentines who were in the world wanting to return. Then he had to organize repatriation flights. Most of the stranded had to pay for it, but others like those organized by the Air Force in South America ran at the expense of the State.

Of the 9,264, about 3,082 traveled to the United States, in what official sources estimate are trips for those who can go to get vaccinated at a time when the drug is still missing. They are followed in the list as a destination, Spain, Chile, Bolivia, France and Mexico. Brazil is in 12th place and Uruguay in 14th.

Today, The Administrative Decision by which the Government restricted the entry of flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico is in force, that joined the ban that was already weighing on the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. But at the same time, the Government reduced the number of flights arriving in Ezeiza, as has been seen even with the American Airlines planes that come from the United States. The company said several flights had been canceled.

At the same time, the Government suspended entry through the border crossings of those who left the country between April 1 and December 25, 2020. It was established that they can only return through the airports of Ezeiza, San Fernando, Jorge Newbery and through the Port of Buenos Aires.

Also internally there was a strong tourist movement. As reported yesterday by the Argentine Confederation of Medium Businesses (CAME), around 1.9 million local tourists visited different parts of the country during the long Easter holiday and disbursed around $ 11,400 million in these four days.

It is a sector that was desperate in the face of the outlook they had last year when Easter took place a few days after the imposition of the strict quarantine that began to rule on March 19.

