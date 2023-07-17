The security device that will ensure security during the next general elections on July 23 will be made up of a total of 90,282 members of the State Security forces and bodies. Of these, 28,792 belong to the National Police (to which must be added 99 agents from the unit attached to the Generalitat Valenciana) and 41,054 to the Civil Guard. The armed institute, as usual, will bear the greatest burden of deployment in the elections, since basically half of its staff will be mobilized next Sunday.

For their part, and in the territories under their jurisdiction, the Mossos d’Esquadra will deploy 4,055 agents, the Ertzaintza 1,217, the Navarra Foral Police 23 and the Canary Islands Police another 67. The device is completed by 14,768 agents from different municipal police forces , as reported by the Ministry of the Interior on Monday.

In the breakdown by autonomous communities, Andalusia is the one with the greatest police deployment, with 18,636 agents, followed by the Community of Madrid, with 10,775 troops; Catalonia, with 9,108 agents, and the Valencian Community, with 9,083.

double motif



The deployment of security next Sunday will be 9% less in scope than that of the regional and local elections on May 28, when almost 99,000 agents were mobilized. The reason for this decline, state security sources explain, is twofold. On the one hand, there will be fewer schools on Sunday than two months ago. This 23-J a total of 60,340 tables will be set up. This is a number of tables only somewhat less than in the May municipal elections, when there were 60,576, but somewhat greater than in the general ones of 10-N of 2019 when 60,076 were constituted. However, in this year’s general elections there will be fewer polling stations and fewer ballot boxes. The schools go from 23,194 in 2019 to just 22,663 this July. In other words, 531 fewer venues. The polls, meanwhile, will be reduced from 211,000 to 210,000. And the number of cabins will grow from 58,000 to 59,000.

The second reason is that the Ministry of the Interior has had to withdraw troops compared to those of June for the security deployment of the different events of these days related to the Spanish presidency of the EU.

cyber sabotage



As happened in the elections last May, the Ministry of the Interior is especially concerned, beyond the physical security of the schools, about the possibility of sabotage or cyberattacks on the logistics of the electoral system and, particularly, the afternoon count/ night of July 23, the most delicate moment of the day.

On June 26, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, signed Instruction 7/2023, which establishes a set of security and protection measures “that allow and guarantee that the fundamental right to political participation can be exercised on July 23 in optimal conditions of freedom and security, and protected from those threats aimed at disturbing its normal development, ”as detailed this Monday by Interior.







Among other things, this instruction includes the general guidelines for the coordination and operational action of the different State security forces and bodies that participate in the police device for the protection of electoral day, as well as the protection measures of the electoral system, all whose infrastructures will be considered ‘critical’ and already have the necessary security deployment.

But, above all, the order of the Secretary of State establishes a set of “preventive, reactive and coordination measures” in the event of possible incidents in the field of cybersecurity that may affect the “networks and information systems that support the related computer systems with the elections, the campaigns, the public and electoral administrations, as well as other relevant actors in the matter, ensuring the security of all computer aspects of the electoral process and guaranteeing the holding of the general elections”.

With this objective, the instruction includes an Extraordinary Cybersecurity Device (DEC-EG23) coordinated by the Cybersecurity Coordination Office (OCC) of the Ministry of the Interior and in which the units of the Security Forces specialized in cybercrime and the Teams will participate. National Computer Emergency Response (CSIRT) of reference.

The security program for 23J has already passed the preliminary phase, which began on June 28, and is in the alert phase, which will last until July 21. That day, at 8:00 p.m., the critical phase will begin, designed to provide protection for the end-of-campaign acts, the day of reflection and the voting day on Sunday 23 until the closing of the polling stations, the transfer of the documentation related to the scrutiny and the completion of the electoral activity.