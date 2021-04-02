The humanitarian crisis in the African country worsens when the deadly jihadist attack in the city of Palma, in the north of the country, has passed a week, which has left more than 9,000 internally displaced people. The Mozambican authorities are fighting the jihadists.

The jihadist violence in Mozambique leaves heartbreaking testimonies from those who have had to flee their homes to survive. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 9,000 Mozambicans have been displaced from various districts of Cabo Delgado, in the northeast of the country, due to the conflict and the recent attacks a week ago in the strategic Palma city.

“I do not know where my son is, it is very painful,” said Mariamo Tagir through tears, who spent seven days crying hidden in the thick of the mountain. Last Thursday, along with 1,200 other survivors of the deadly Islamist attacks, Tagir was transferred by ferry to a safe place in the port of Pemba, where dozens of people are being treated by humanitarian workers.

More than 9,150 people have already been displaced by the jihadist attack perpetrated on March 24 in the coastal city of Palma, in the north of #Mozambique, reported today the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (#OCHA). – EFE Africa (@EFEafrica) April 2, 2021



All survivors bear death engraved in their memory. Many failed to hide from the terrorists, others were separated from their families.

“When I realized that my life was in danger I fled to the forest to hide, to save my life. I have been in hiding since Wednesday, March 23, until yesterday, ”said Lucia José, an internally displaced person from her home in Palma, assuring that,“ if there is peace ”she would return to her village. “But I don’t have that hope,” he stressed.

Among the displaced, half are minors, but there are also broken families looking for the disappeared, the elderly, women and men of all ages. Margarida Loureiro, from the UN Refugee Agency in Pemba, said that “the number of displaced people will continue to increase in the coming days.”

“I don’t know how many there were. They wore Mozambican Army uniforms with red scarves and had weapons. They spoke their language and told us that they did not want us, that they wanted our troops, ”explains Imamo Saide, holding his baby, just a few months old, in his arms. This father managed to run to hide in the bushes together with another group of people, according to humanitarian personnel, many people dispersed the dense forest and are now separated from their families.

Thousands of displaced people arrive at the port of Pamba in Mozambique

In the port of Pamba, the district capital, humanitarian workers are providing food and supplies to the people who gather there. Two mothers hug and cry, one of them shouts: “I don’t know where my son is. I know nothing. I have not eaten in the last week, this is the heart of a mother ”as her partner wraps her in her arms as a token of comfort.

“We have treated a baby with a gunshot wound,” said Doctors Without Borders emergency coordinator Sylvie Kaczmarczyk, adding that the pregnant women arrived “in terrible conditions.”

“There are mothers with their newborns, some of them just one day old. They have given birth in very difficult conditions. Most were in shock, with dehydration. It is a heartbreaking situation.” Sylvie Kaczmarczyk, MSF Emergency Coordinator in Mozambique – Doctors Without Borders (@MSF_Espana) March 31, 2021



The reason for the pain of all these internally displaced people are the recent attacks by the jihadist group Al Shabaab – young people in Arabic – which in 2019 declared its affiliation to the self-styled Islamic State, thus becoming their local affiliate. Just over a week ago, on March 24, the group attacked the town of Palma, sowing chaos with its deadly attacks and causing massive displacement.

The Mozambican Army is fighting the insurgents

Since then, Mozambican security forces have been engaged in fierce combat with the insurgent group in the city, with jihadists beheading captured soldiers and hanging their bodies in the desert streets.

Thousands of displaced people arrive at the port of Pemba, Mozambique. AFP – ALFREDO ZUNIGA

“I saw more than fifty insurgents shooting (…) and uniformed as if they were the Defense and Security Forces, what differentiated them was a red ribbon tied around the head,” explained a young soldier, who was shot while trying escape.

However, telecommunications have been cut since the attacks and the Army is in the middle of a “cleaning operation” to neutralize the jihadists. “It is still early because we have not consolidated the entire village, we are in a phase of exploration and consolidation of the main areas and we are establishing our troops to control the entire perimeter of the village of Palma,” the Army spokesman, the Colonel Chongo Vidal.

Recent Islamist violence in that part of the country, rich in gas and precious minerals, has highlighted the resurgence of insurgent groups, which since 2017 have been attacking the population with violence. But who are the Al Shabab rebels?

Who is behind the jihadist attacks in Mozambique?

The group is made up mostly of impoverished Muslim youth from various villages in the Cabo Delgado region, on the coast of the Indian Ocean, where most of the Muslim community of the Catholic country resides. Despite its natural wealth, this part of Mozambique has the lowest rates of education, basic services such as health, and high rates of malnutrition.







Since 2017, inequalities, disputes over land, unemployment, and the rise of Islamist “preachers” made many Mozambicans enlist in the ranks of the insurgent group, which provided these young people with weapons, military and religious training under the Law. Sharia.

In 2019, the attacks perpetrated by Al Shabab were claimed by the Islamist terrorists of the Islamic State, naming them the Central African Province of the Islamic State, in this way the Mozambican jihadists declared their loyalty to the group. Last year, the insurgents took over the city of Mocimboa da Praia, from where they are expanding their area of ​​control by attacking small surrounding villages, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

The humanitarian crisis derived from the more than 800 terrorist acts, at least 500 during the last year, against the population leaves almost 3,000 dead and at least 670,000 displaced, according to the United Nations, figures that have drastically worsened in the last year.

Why do the attacks arise in the Cabo Delgado area?

The strategic region has large gas reserves, being a strong attraction for foreign multinationals that want to carry out mega extraction projects, such as French energy company Total. In Palma, where the recent attacks have taken place, there are projects worth 60,000 million dollars.

The Government allows the operations of international companies, projects valued in millions of dollars that would be destined to transform the economy of Mozambique. But the instability of the country and the inability of the State to guarantee the safety of its citizens put these projects in check, from which the violence derives and whose main victims are the locals.

The French group Total is hosting at its facilities in Afungi, where it is developing a gas macroproject on the north coast of #Mozambique, to people who have fled the city of Palma after the bloody jihadist attack last Wednesday. – EFE Africa (@EFEafrica) March 30, 2021



For now, Tota has withdrawn its operations off Palma, a multi-million dollar investment to pump liquefied natural gas from offshore oil fields, which will affect the economy of the company’s local workers.

“The new wave of displacement has uprooted many people who had fled their places of origin due to the conflict in other parts of Cabo Delgado and who had sought refuge in Palma,” the United Nations explained.

For its part, the Government of Mozambique seems to downplay the recent massacre and claims to be working together with the Army and the paramilitaries in an offensive to neutralize the jihadists.

At the international level, Portugal will send military aid to the former Portuguese colony and the United States also announced a month ago the dispatch of special forces to train Mozambican officers for two months to carry out counterterrorism operations.

The condemnation has also been extended to the regional bloc of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other neighboring countries. However, according to military experts, they affirm that restoring stability will be “a long, violent and difficult process.”

