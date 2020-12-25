More than 900 thousand students continue to live in dormitories of Russian universities. At the same time, the epidemiological situation remains under control. This was announced on Thursday, December 24, by the Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov.

“Yes, there are more than 900 thousand places in Russian dormitories. Despite the difficult situation, we generally manage to control the situation “, – said Falkov in an interview on the TV channelRussia 1“.

He added that it makes no sense for foreign students to come to Russia at the moment, since Russian higher educational institutions continue to work remotely.

“A third of foreign students for various reasons could not come to the Russian Federation. Universities today switched to a remote work format. Naturally, to come here now … It seems to me that it makes no sense, “- said Falkov.

In early December, the Minister of Education and Science of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov said that universities received explanations about the inadmissibility of eviction from hostels of students who studied last year and could not leave, including foreign ones.

As Falkov explained, the department accepts written requests from students, a hotline is working. Higher education institutions have been given recommendations to reduce student living costs and to pay scholarships to foreign students.

On December 6, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Valery Falkov noted that about 2.5 thousand foreign students have expelled from higher educational institutions of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the new academic year. He also added that 37% of universities and branches have switched to fully distance learning.

At the annual press conference on December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the problem of the shortage of student dormitories in Russia is known, and they are working to eliminate it.