Ministry of Energy of Ukraine: more than 900 settlements were left without power supply

More than 900 settlements in Ukraine were left without power supply due to bad weather. About this on the page on the social network Facebook reported the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

“Due to heavy snow and gusty winds, 504 settlements were left without electricity (…) Due to hostilities and technological violations, 422 settlements were left without electricity,” the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

According to the department, emergency recovery teams continue to work in an intensive mode, as unfavorable weather conditions persist in the western regions of Ukraine. Most populated areas are now left without electricity in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions, but no planned outages are envisaged.

Earlier, the national energy company Ukrenergo stated that more than 2 thousand settlements were cut off in Ukraine due to a snow storm. It is clarified that even before the onset of bad weather in the fall, 200-300 cities and villages remained without electricity in Ukraine.