A total of 924 Public Employment Places They will be summoned in Aragon. The Governing Council today approved the Public Employment Offer (OPE) for 2025 within which they are contemplated 595 free shift seats, of which 443 are for official personnel and 152 of labor personnel. In addition, it emphasizes that, within the free shift, there are 48 for people with physical or sensory disabilities, intellectual or mental illness.

In addition, OPE includes 324 internal promotion and 5 for public law entities As is the case of AST, Blood and Tissues of Aragon and Cartv.

Most of the places that come to opposition will be to provide the Autonomous Administration with professionals appropriate to the current needs of society, as indicated by the Aragon Government. In this case, they will be convened, mainly positions of:

15 higher administrators

10 Superior Computer Titles

3 INTERVENTORS AND FINANCIAL INSPECTORS

9 architects

6 roads, channels and ports

6 industrial engineers and 5 agronomists

13 Veterinarians of Sanitary Administration

26 General Management Technicians

17 technical engineers in agricultural specialties

14 social workers

11 Social educators

20 Nature Protection Agents

73 Technicians in Auxiliary Nursing Caregivers

46 specialized in domestic services

20 of personnel specialized in auxiliary services

As for internal promotion placeswill be open to career officials of the same professional or immediately lower subgroup, with the required degree and with an age of at least two years of services provided as career or interim officials in the subgroup from which it is promoted.

The 324 places break down in 269 ​​for vertical/horizontal promotion and 55 cross promotion. In this sense, among others:

30 of higher administrators

50 of general management technicians

60 administrative

50 administrative assistants