Turkish Interior Minister Erlikaya: more than 90 people detained on suspicion of links with ISIS

During the anti-terrorist Operation Capture in Turkey, more than 90 people were detained on suspicion of links with the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia). The head of the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (Ministry of Internal Affairs) Ali Yerlikaya wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“As part of Operation Capture, carried out by territorial counter-terrorism units in coordination with the General Directorate of Security of Turkey in 26 provinces simultaneously, 92 people suspected of having links with the Islamic State were detained,” the minister said.

Yerlikaya said that Turkey will continue to oppose terrorism until the last terrorist is neutralized. “We will not let terrorist organizations and their accomplices breathe,” he stated.

Earlier, Yerlikaya announced the anti-terrorist operation “Heroes”. According to him, the operation unfolded in 64 provinces of the country, 928 people were detained and 744 unregistered weapons were confiscated.