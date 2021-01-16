The collapse that hospitals now face reached the Primary Care network several weeks ago, which is again under enormous pressure. 77 of the 84 health centers in the Region are in red level due to very high incidence rates, which forces its professionals to focus on the fight against Covid, with the prescription of tests and the monitoring of thousands of infected who remain isolated in their homes.

In the three health areas of Murcia and its metropolitan belt, all health centers are in red. The entire Primary Care network in the Northwest, Vega Alta and Mar Menor has also reached this level.

“The situation is becoming quite untenable. We have witnessed a wild increase in the incidence in two weeks, equivalent to the one that occurred in the second wave for two months, ”emphasizes Jesús Abenza, vice president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc). “This explosive appearance of cases has forced the organization of teams and care work to be turned around again,” he explains. «More than half the time» of consultation «is spent on the Covid monitoring; the feeling of overwhelm, of stress, is brutal, because it is impossible to complete the agenda. Most people stay at the end of the day for two more hours, or telecommute from home», Says Abenza, who works as a family doctor at the Fortune continuing care point (PAC).

«The maintenance of Primary homework is going to be unsustainable in the next two weeks; We are going to have to focus on Covid patients without forgetting, of course, the chronic ones and our most fragile patients, “he warns.

“Overflowed again”



Growing saturation is already generating delays in care, with waits of even more than a week to get an appointment, which in most centers has to be by telephone. “We are overwhelmed again,” sums up Eduardo Carrasco, president of the Murcian delegation of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen). In Abarán, where Carrasco works, professionals have to dedicate themselves “80% to Covid patients.”

The accumulated tension begins to take its toll on professionals. “The response to this crisis cannot be focused only on the efforts of health workers and on asking the population to be responsible. We must articulate support measures in Primary and hospital care, and also for the population, which is going to have a very bad time “, underlines Jesús Abenza.