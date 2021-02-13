More than 90% of Russian schoolchildren use collections of ready-made homework solutions (GDZ), but not all of them do it all the time. Such data are contained in the results of a study conducted by the online school Skysmart, in which 1.5 thousand students took part.

About 6% of the surveyed schoolchildren stated that they constantly use ready-made homework assignments. More than 30 times in a quarter, about 10% of respondents use the help of solvers, writes RT… From 10 to 30 times during the same period of time, 18% of the respondents use ready-made home tasks.

From five to 10 times in a quarter, 24% of schoolchildren write off their homework, and from one to five times only 20% of respondents turn to collections for help. At the same time, only 7% of the respondents did not turn to the reschebniks at all.

Also in the study, they told what subjects are most often written off by students. Thus, 45% turn to ready-made homework assignments because of foreign languages, 38% are looking for answers in physics, and 37% of schoolchildren use ready-made assignments in mathematics.

Slightly less than 32% and 30% write off their geometry and chemistry homework, respectively. About 25% of schoolchildren turn to the help of collections of ready-made homework assignments because of the Russian language, another 18% – because of history.

In addition, the students told why they use reshebniks. So, 23% do this due to the fact that they do not need a certain subject or are not interested, another 20% check their homework in this way. However, 16% of respondents admitted that they write off assignments because they do not understand the terms of the assignment and how the solution should look like.

On January 18, it was reported that over 97% of Russian schoolchildren returned to full-time education from January 18.

In early January, the head of the Russian Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, announced the resumption of full-time education in all schools in Russia from January 18. According to him, only 10 schools in seven regions are an exception. They remain in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

At the end of December 2020, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, Valery Falkov, admitted that the quality of distance learning is worse than the level of full-time education.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 17, during a large press conference, noted that online education will not replace direct personal contact between a student and a teacher.