The humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee said the migrants were rescued while trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

She added that the migrants, including 9 women and about 40 minors who were not with their families, were without life jackets in an overcrowded and almost completely deflated boat.

The NGO stated that some of them suffered from a fuel fire, and one was taken to the Ocean Viking on a stretcher due to a bone injury.

The rescue ship, the Ocean Viking, is bringing the migrants to the port of Salerno.

In mid-March, the Italian authorities transferred 17 migrants to their shores after rescuing them from a sinking boat carrying them.

She stated at the time that she believed that 30 people had died after a boat they had sailed on from Libya in bad weather capsized.

In late March, 29 African migrants were killed off the coast of neighboring Tunisia while trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

According to United Nations data, at least 12,000 migrants arrived in Italy this year after they set sail from Tunisia, compared to 1,300 in the same period in 2022.

Libya was previously the main point of departure for migrants, but now they also take a route that starts from Tunisia.