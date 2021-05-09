B.In a new violent clash between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, more than 90 people were injured on Saturday evening, according to rescue workers. “We count 90 injured so far,” said a spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent of the AFP news agency. Some minors are said to be among the injured.

During the clashes on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary), according to Israeli media reports, the police used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades against Palestinians throwing stones. According to the newspaper “Haaretz”, tens of thousands of Muslims took part in the Al-Aqsa mosque in the evening at the Saturday prayer at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is both the third holiest site in Islam and of great importance in Judaism because there were two Jewish temples there, the last of which was destroyed by the Romans in 70. The Western Wall is a remnant of that ruined temple and the holiest place for the Jews.

Escalation of violence

The situation around the old town and the Sheikh Jarrah district had already escalated on Saturday night, and the violence here was also concentrated on the Temple Mount area. There was then talk of more than 200 injured, the police spoke of over a dozen security guards who had been injured in action.

The situation in the West Bank and in the eastern part of Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Many Palestinians are angry because the Israeli police cordoned off areas of the old city to prevent gatherings.

There is currently massive tension between Israelis and Palestinians over the threat of evictions for Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, which is annexed by Israel. For a few days now there have been daily protests, some of them violent.