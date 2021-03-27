Myanmar is experiencing its bloodiest day of anti-coup protests this Saturday since the crackdown began, with more than 90 protesters killed in a single day at the hands of Burmese security forces. While the Tatmadaw or Army reaffirms its power in a commemorative parade for the Day of the Armed Forces, where they promised to carry out new elections.

A new and bloody campaign of repression. As dozens of military personnel, led by the commander in chief of the coup military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, held the annual Armed Forces Day parade, the streets across Myanmar were flushed red again.

The brutal repression of the Burmese security forces against pro-democracy protesters leaves more than 90 dead, including at least four minors, one of them a five-year-old boy, being the most atrocious day since the start of the marches.

During the night of Friday, a nightly caravan of people with candles and banners toured the southern city of Dawei to demand the release of political prisoners, including the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to the violent leadership of the military personnel, who since the coup on February 1 have been vehemently quelling the protests against them, replicated throughout the country.

Once the day wore on, thousands of people – mostly young people – defied the Army’s warnings, setting up barricades, sit-ins and peaceful marches against the coup in several cities such as Rangoon or Mandalay, where the demonstrations are more massive, but also in another twenty towns.

At least four children — aged 5, 10, 13 and 15 — in Yangon, Mandalay, Meiktila and Shwebo had been killed as of 5:30 pm on Mar. 27 as junta forces opened fire in residential areas. At least two children aged 1 and 7 were seriously injured. (Photo: CJ)#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/ze2kRbiv3f – The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) March 27, 2021

More than 90 dead in the last day of demonstrations

However, in all cities and villages the wayward voices of opponents of the coup were once again appeased with tear gas, violent attacks and live ammunition by the military. According to local media Myanmar Now, there are more than 90 protesters killed by Burmese security forces.

“They are killing us like birds, even in our own homes,” Thu Ya Zaw complained in the central city of Myingyan, where at least two protesters were killed, stressing that they will continue to protest “despite everything.”

The military warned on state television on Friday that critics with the leadership who raised their voices in public would risk being shot “in the head and back,” a notice that did not clarify whether the military had received orders to shoot to kill. , a trend that has been happening since the demonstrations began: more than 300 people have been killed by the security forces in the last two months, most by gunshots to the head. The numbers of civilian deaths rise drastically with each new protest and the lethal military response, so that there are already 400 deaths.

Even after weeks of appalling violence, today’s killing of civilians is shocking both in nature and scale, with again children amongst the dead, and deserves the world’s concerted attention and help. https://t.co/bHe4DkiH4I – Thant Myint-U (@thantmyintu) March 27, 2021

The Tatmadaw celebrates Armed Forces Day

This Saturday, in a great show of force, the military junta held its annual parade in the capital, Naipyidó, in commemoration of the forces of order. Dozens of troops marched with flags of the military regime and images of the coup general, Min Aung Hlaing, who launched various threats to the Civil Disobedience Movement from the lectern, warning that acts of “terrorism that can be detrimental to the peace and security of the Status ”were unacceptable.

The leader of the Burmese military junta, General Min Aung Hlaing during the parade. REUTERS – STRINGER

The highest representative of the Tatmadaw – as the security forces are known in Myanmar – stressed in a bombastic speech praising the Army that, following the provisions of the one-year state of emergency, free and fair elections will be held again, without giving a date.

“The Army intends to join forces with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” said Min Aung Hlaing.

Aung Hlaing also defended the seizure of power by force, alleging an alleged electoral fraud of the last elections in November 2020 that reaffirmed the victory of Suu Kyi and that has derailed the country’s fragile transition to democracy. “The Army intends to join forces with those of the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” he said in a speech broadcast across the country on local television.

The Tatmadaw is increasing its efforts to win over the international community, after several countries impose sanctions against Myanmar and various Army personalities.

“In international relations, the Tatmadaw seeks regional stability with the defense forces of friendly nations, including the ASEAN armies, and strives to improve cooperation, the exchange program through exercises, and mutual understanding.” explained Aung Hlaing, who seeks the backing of regional forces, counting on the obvious support of Russia and China.

The Army is “the enemy of democracy”

A family mourns the death of their son during the demonstrations. REUTERS – STRINGER

“Today is a shameful day for the armed forces,” said the spokesman for the group of dissident legislators in the underground CRPH, Dr. Sasa, about the military celebration. An event that commemorates the beginning of the local resistance of the Japanese occupation during World War II and which, on previous occasions, was attended by all Burmese political leaders – including Suu Kyi – and foreign diplomats.

“They are the enemy of democracy,” emphasized the spokesman. A critique backed by ethnic leaders such as General Yawd Serk, chairman of the Shan State Restoration Council, an armed group: “Myanmar Armed Forces Day is rather the day they kill people,” adding that If they continue to shoot protesters and intimidate people, “I think all ethnic groups will not sit idly by.”

The union of the armed groups – most of them related to ethnic minorities – could give a sharp turn to the demonstrations, which so far have been turned peaceful by the protesters, but the escalation of military repression is inflaming the anger of new sectors of society.

I think the world not aware that a failed state in Myanmar has the potential to draw in all the big powers – including the US, China, India, Russia, and Japan – in a way that could lead to a serious international crisis (as well as an even greater catastrophe in Myanmar itself) https://t.co/cFkYifK9sc – Thant Myint-U (@thantmyintu) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Western powers look with horror at the events in Myanmar and impose sanctions on the coup leaders without, so far, having intimidated their power. This Saturday, an outreach center managed by the United States Embassy in Myanmar was attacked by several shots without any injuries.

With Reuters, AFP and local media