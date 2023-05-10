The next edition of the Yecla Furniture Fair (FMY), which will open its doors on May 23 under the slogan ‘Close up’, already has the full poster hanging. The 17,000 square meters of the exhibition area will be covered by the stands of the companies that have already confirmed their attendance at the LXI edition. As confirmed by the management of the fair institution, more than ninety firms from the furniture and auxiliary sector will be present at the Yeclano event, which will be held again in May.

The organization of the fair, the oldest in the furniture sector of those organized throughout Spain, highlights that “of all the companies that will show their products in this next edition, 10% will visit us for the first time, which It demonstrates the interest that this appointment generates within the sector and the good health of the sample”. Thus, in the Yecla fairgrounds, the branches of ‘contract’, upholstery, rest, furniture, decoration, services and related industries will be grouped by areas, according to the list of attending firms provided by the organization.

It is an offer in which upholstered furniture will once again be the king of the fair due to the number of exhibitors that will show their products, at the same time that this furniture subsector is the one with the greatest implantation in the Yeclan industry in the last decade, says the organization.

Decades ago, this appointment surpassed the regional scope of the companies that show their products, to open up to the national level. In the last decades, there has been a presence of international companies in the exhibitors. In this sense, the forecasts are repeated with the arrival of international trade delegations from the Regional Development Institute (Info). A list of delegations from different parts of the world that is yet to be confirmed, although in recent years companies from African and South American countries have moved to Yecla.

new ties



From the executive committee of the Yecla Furniture Fair they are convinced that “this edition, the most international of all, will become a space to establish new ties, strengthen existing ones and celebrate the importance of an activity that, in Yecla, You can also enjoy ‘Close up’”, says the director of the fair, Juan Miguel Zornoza. The organization hopes that companies will bring their latest news in the different subsectors to which they belong and that thousands of professionals will come to the municipality in this edition, which will end on May 26.

This next edition of the fair will coincide with the electoral campaign, so the presence of political representatives and candidates from the different political parties is expected. The sector has been demanding a remodeling of the fairgrounds. An issue that remains to be resolved along with the reversal of ownership of the fair building. On this matter, the Yecla City Council and the city’s furniture businessmen continue to make progress to resolve it.