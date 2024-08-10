Chihuahua, Chih.- In July, the state lost 95 companies, mainly in the service and trade sectors, bringing the total number of employer registrations to 311 for the year.

The Private Sector Competitive Intelligence Platform (PICSP), with data analyzed by IMSS, stated that during the seventh month of the year, the decline of 43 companies in the service sector and 25 in the trade sector was reported, with the largest decline occurring in micro and small companies, totaling 118.

The states with the greatest loss of companies were Baja California with 766, Jalisco with 109 and in third place Sinaloa with 178.

The municipality of Chihuahua was the one that reported the most losses in the state, with a total of 40 companies that closed their doors permanently.

In the cumulative total from January to July, 19 companies were deregistered from the IMSS in the municipality, while in the annual comparison from January to July of last year, 193 companies were registered.

By size, in the municipality of Chihuahua, 56 micro and small businesses were lost and 16 new registrations of medium-sized businesses were reported, while large businesses did not register any activity.

In relation to economic activity, 28 companies in the services sector, 9 in the construction industry, 7 in the trade sector and two in the agricultural sector were lost; on the other hand, there were three new registrations of companies in the manufacturing industry and 3 in the transport sector.

Chihuahua was followed by Juárez with the highest number of casualties, reporting 28, while Hidalgo de Parral recorded the loss of 11 companies.

In contrast, Delicias won 13 companies, Cuauhtémoc 6 and Namiquipa 4.