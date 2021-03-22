In Russia, over the past 24 hours, more than nine thousand new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in all 85 regions. In total, during the pandemic, 4 466 153 infected people were identified in the country, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

9284 new cases of coronavirus revealed in Russia per day as of March 22

Most of the new infections occurred in Moscow (1586), St. Petersburg (865), Moscow region (646). The lowest daily incidence rates were shown by Tuva (one case), the Jewish Autonomous Region (two cases) and Magadan Oblast (three infected).

Over the past 24 hours, 7790 patients have recovered in Russia, over the entire period, more than four million people have recovered. During the day, 361 patients died, the total death toll exceeded 95 thousand.