Over the past ten years, more than 9 thousand large families have received land plots in the Tyumen region. The relevant data is provided by the regional department of property relations.

As of February 1, 2021, 70% of registered families with three or more children received land. The plots were allocated to 9075 families, another 172 families preferred a cash payment, the portal specifies. “Our town”…

The leader in the provision of land is Tyumen, there are allocated 3,066 plots with a total area of ​​over 2.6 million square meters. m. Then on the list is the Tyumen district, where 1223 land plots with an area of ​​more than 1 million square meters were provided for families. m.

The Department of Property Relations reminds that land is provided to large families free of charge.

In August 2020, it was reported that State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev offered to issue cars for free to large families with a fifth child.