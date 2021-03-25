Over the past day, 9,221 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. This was announced on Thursday, March 25, at the operational headquarters for monitoring and controlling the situation with the disease.

Earlier on Thursday, virologist Albert Rizvanov said that the only way out of the pandemic without a large number of human casualties is through vaccination. They emphasized that all vaccines registered in Russia have passed clinical trials in the same way and there are no critical differences between them.

On the eve of the TV channel REN TV reported that currently the number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 is growing in the country. In particular, people were reminded that they can get vaccinated in Moscow in large shopping centers, in between shopping and going to a cafe. You must have a passport with you.

On the same day, the chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, admitted that by the fall of this year, collective immunity would be formed in Russia and most of the restrictions introduced against the background of the spread of coronavirus would be lifted. In her opinion, there is no reason not to be vaccinated other than rare medical restrictions.

