In Russia, over the past day, a coronavirus was detected in 9,632 people. Thus, the number of people infected for the third day exceeds nine thousand. The total number of infected has reached 4.4 million, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

9632 new cases of coronavirus revealed in Russia per day as of March 20

Most of all new cases were detected in Moscow – 1,728 residents. The three leaders in terms of the number of infected per day included St. Petersburg (899 positive tests) and the Moscow region (651 infected). The lowest growth rates over the past 24 hours were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Tuva (one infected each).

The daily mortality rate among patients with infection was 392. In total, 94.6 patients died in the country during the pandemic.

During the day, 11,279 residents recovered. In total, more than four million infected people have recovered.