In Russia, 9,299 people were diagnosed with coronavirus per day. Thus, the number of people infected for the fourth day in a row exceeds nine thousand. This is reported in Telegramheadquarters channel on Sunday, March 21st.

The largest increase in the number of infected people is observed in Moscow (1511), St. Petersburg (881), Moscow (648), Nizhny Novgorod (346) and Rostov regions (243). The smallest growth rates over the last 24 hours were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2) and Tuva (1).

The daily mortality rate among patients with infection was 371 people. In total, during the pandemic, 95,030 infected people in 85 regions died in the country.

During the day, 8,743 residents recovered. In total, more than four million infected people have recovered.