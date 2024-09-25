According to authorities, this is the largest migratory exodus in the island’s history; the figures are from US Customs and Border Protection.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows that more than 850,000 Cubans have migrated to the North American country since 2022. Authorities say it is the largest migratory exodus in the island’s history, according to a report by The Country.

The migration is taking place in a context of economic and social instability in Cuba. The country is facing constant power outages, shortages of water, food and medicine, political repression, a drop in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions from the United States and reduced support from important trading partners such as Venezuela and Mexico.

The numbers still may be larger. This is because the The US agency does not include in its data vulnerable immigrants authorized to stay in the United States temporarily in the context of humanitarian crises.

The island, which has around 11 million inhabitants, faces a “demographic void”according to Cuban economist and demographer Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos.

According to the expert, Cuba has 8.62 million inhabitants, contrary to official statistics. Albizu-Campos cites the combination of the migratory exodus with a significant drop in the number of births and an increase in mortality.