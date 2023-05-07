The time has come. After months of preparation, more than 84,000 people have presented themselves this Sunday, May 7, to the tests to access one of the 7,757 fixed positions called for the Post Office. The exams are taking place simultaneously in 44 venues located in towns in 28 provinces and in the Autonomous Cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

This macro-call for employment, the largest job offer from Correos in decades, is part of the replacement rates approved for the years 2020 and 2021 in Law 20/2021 for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment and in the RDL 32/2021 on urgent measures for the labor reform.

However, and despite being the largest call in recent years, the unions have put pressure these days, being very critical of the places offered. They assure that they will not serve to cover the loss of employment that has occurred in the public company in recent years.

The Independent Union Central and Officials (CSIF) has increased to 10,000 jobs that it believes that the public company currently requires. For its part, CC OO considers that the 110 million euros of financing approved by the Government for the postal service are “insufficient” to provide a quality service.

Regarding the development of the exams, for the distribution and classification agent positions, the call for the test has been carried out since 08:45 am, and the test began at 10:00 am. For customer service in offices, the test call is made at 1:15 p.m. and the test will begin at 2:30 p.m.

This selection process will be completed with a subsequent phase of merits in which experience, driving licenses (if applicable), languages ​​and the training necessary for the proper performance of the job will be assessed.