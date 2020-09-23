Today, new cases of corona have been registered in India as compared to yesterday. While around 75 thousand new cases were revealed yesterday, 83,347 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. With this, 1085 patients died due to this epidemic.

If we look at the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, then in India, a total of 5646011 cases have been reported. There are 968377 active cases and 4587614 patients have either recovered or have been discharged from hospital. This Mahamari has so far taken the lives of 90020 patients.

Corona investigation also increased

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that India’s COVID-19 testing capacity has increased significantly. There are more than 12 lakh investigations conducted yesterday. The Union Ministry said, “India’s corona investigation capacity has exceeded 1.2 million. So far more than 6.5 crore testing has been done across the country. More investigation leads to early detection of positive cases. As evidenced by the evidence Is, eventually the number of positive cases will decline. ” The ministry also said that many states and union territories have performed more tests than the national average.