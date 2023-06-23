The number of pilgrims who have arrived in Medina to date has reached 824,692 pilgrims of several nationalities, who came through the air and sea outlets, to perform the Hajj this year.

The statistics of the Hajj and Visit Committee of the movement of receiving and leaving pilgrims in Madinah indicated that the total arrivals for Thursday amounted to 11107 pilgrims, of whom 10128 arrived at Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah through 57 flights, while the Immigration Center received 30 flights carrying 598 pilgrims. Land pilgrims carried 29 flights carrying 1,023 pilgrims, and the Two Holy Mosques train wreck carried 240 pilgrims through 7 flights.

With regard to departures, the statistics indicated that the number of pilgrims departing on their way to the holy sites in Makkah Al-Mukarramah amounted to 727,583 pilgrims, while the number of pilgrims remaining in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah to date has reached 97,040 pilgrims of different nationalities. 45,460 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided to the pilgrims of the Holy House of God.