More than 80,000 tourists have been stranded in a popular tourist hub in China after an outbreak of coronavirus triggered a lockdown.

Authorities canceled all flights and trains from Sanya, known as the “Hawaii of China,” on Saturday, a day after 263 positive cases were confirmed.

Travelers must now submit five negative PCR tests over seven days before being allowed to leave.

China is the only major economy still following a “zero covid” policy.

The country has recorded fewer than 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, the measures taken have raised concerns about the impact strict rules, including mass testing and local lockdowns, will have on the economy.

The restrictions in Sanya, a city in the south of Hainan Island and a popular surfing destination, come during the peak tourist season.

Essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies remain open, but entertainment venues have been closed since last week, reports the AFP news agency.

Authorities have asked that they will ask hotels to offer a 50% discount until restrictions are lifted.

Sanya is not the only city that has gone into lockdown in recent months.

Around a million people in a suburb of Wuhan, the city in central China where Covid-19 was first recorded, faced new restrictions last month after four asymptomatic cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, in June, Shanghai’s 25 million residents finally emerged from a strict two-month lockdown.

The country’s major financial hub had been battling a wave of new coronavirus infections for more than a month when authorities decided to impose a harsh lockdown.

The measure was taken after the cases rose to more than 13,000 per day, despite the fact that compared to other international situations, the figures were not so high.

