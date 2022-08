Chinese test for Covid-19 in China in new wave of the disease, on August 5, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HAO

Tens of thousands of tourists are stranded on the island of Hainan, in southern China, after the country’s authorities ordered the closure of borders and the cancellation of trips from the city of Sanya indefinitely, due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

This Sunday (07), about 500 cases of the disease were reported in the city known as “Chinese Hawaii”, which usually attracts surfers to the Asian coast. In order to leave the island, tourists will have to present five Covid tests carried out in a period of one week.

China is the only one of the world’s major economies that maintains the “Covid Zero” strategy, which includes strict confinements and prolonged quarantines. Most of the country’s borders have also remained closed since early 2020.