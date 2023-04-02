Actions by the Foundation for Childhood and Adolescence marked the National Search for Missing Children Week

More than 80,000 people disappeared in Brazil in 2020. Of the total, 30,000 were children. In Rio de Janeiro alone, 80 children disappear, on average, every month. These encouraging data are from the sign (National System for Locating and Identification of Disappeared Persons).

A FIA (Foundation for Children and Adolescents) informs that, currently, 600 children and adolescents are missing in the State of Rio de Janeiro. Among the reasons are family conflicts, mistreatment and abuse.

Luiz Henrique, Program Manager SOS Missing Childrenfrom the FIA, highlights the importance of integrated actions by different institutions on the subject that can prevent new cases of disappearance.

“Brazil needs to pay attention and put an agenda on this issue of missing children and adolescents. It is important for us to disclose, to make the population aware. Take good care of your child, don’t hit, talk, always, education professionals also have to be aware, along with guardianship advice”it says.

If a child goes missing, the guardian should not waste time. The recommendation is to immediately go to the nearest police station and file a police report. No need to wait 24 hours.

During this week, the Public Defender’s Office and the FIA ​​carried out a series of actions that mark the National Week for the Search and Location of Missing Children.

On Thursday (30.Mar.2023), representatives of the Secretariat for Social Development and Human Rights of the State of Rio were at Central do Brasil, answering questions and explaining what to do in cases of disappearance, and which are the main service channels. Representatives also distributed information booklets and identification bracelets for children.

With information from Brazil Agency